Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0693 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 0.5% increase from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

NASDAQ SOXQ traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $36.92. 323,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,553. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.39 million, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.56.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

