Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3319 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 22.3% increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 3.0 %
PSCD stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386. The company has a market cap of $23.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.56 and its 200-day moving average is $108.36. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $89.99 and a 12 month high of $119.15.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.