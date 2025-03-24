Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3319 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 22.3% increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

PSCD stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386. The company has a market cap of $23.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.56 and its 200-day moving average is $108.36. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $89.99 and a 12 month high of $119.15.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

