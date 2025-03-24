Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1361 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.11. 720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $67.33 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.29.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF
