Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1361 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.11. 720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $67.33 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.29.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

