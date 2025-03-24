iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,319,304 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 1,693,843 shares.The stock last traded at $117.32 and had previously closed at $117.76.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.92.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
