iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,319,304 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 1,693,843 shares.The stock last traded at $117.32 and had previously closed at $117.76.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.92.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,906 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,416,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,800,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,840,000 after buying an additional 1,001,309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,465,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,267,000 after acquiring an additional 842,335 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,211,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,113,000 after acquiring an additional 743,111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

