James Ming Hom Sells 28,388 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) insider James Ming Hom sold 28,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $281,041.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,554.80. This trade represents a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Ming Hom also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

On Monday, March 24th, James Ming Hom sold 51,196 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $524,759.00.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,353,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,602,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SOUN shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOUN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 2,542.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.