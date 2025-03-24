JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 4150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

JZR Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.29 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82.

About JZR Gold

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

