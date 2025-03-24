K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at TD Securities

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

TSE:KBL traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$34.50. 5,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,063. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.77. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$30.69 and a 12-month high of C$40.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$362.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

K-Bro Linen Inc is a healthcare and hospitality laundry and linen processor in Canada. It operates in major cities across Canada, and has two distribution centers, providing management services and laundry processing of hospitality, healthcare, and specialty linens. The company provides vital products and services that help people heal, travel, live, and play.

