K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at TD Securities

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.03% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
K-Bro Linen Inc is a healthcare and hospitality laundry and linen processor in Canada. It operates in major cities across Canada, and has two distribution centers, providing management services and laundry processing of hospitality, healthcare, and specialty linens. The company provides vital products and services that help people heal, travel, live, and play.
