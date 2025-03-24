Karman (NYSE:KRMN) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.59, with a volume of 664905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

Several analysts recently commented on KRMN shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Karman in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Karman in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Karman in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Karman in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Karman in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

