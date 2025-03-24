Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 107.49 ($1.39), with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.37).

Marwyn Value Investors Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £61.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

