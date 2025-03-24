MicroVision Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 15,286 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,011 call options.

MicroVision Price Performance

MVIS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,877,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,344. The company has a market capitalization of $355.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.63. MicroVision has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MVIS. Westpark Capital upped their price objective on MicroVision from $1.30 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, D. Boral Capital started coverage on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroVision

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,900,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 297,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MicroVision by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,106,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 106,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MicroVision by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,095,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 37,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroVision by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,832,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 134,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,829,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 91,930 shares during the period. 30.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

