Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:MSD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:MSD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.25. 72,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

