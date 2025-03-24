National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

National Research Price Performance

NRC traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.68. 75,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,004. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29. National Research has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $336.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.47.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 66.52% and a net margin of 17.32%.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Further Reading

