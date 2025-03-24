Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Releases Earnings Results

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 6.86%.

Nephros Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NEPH stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 million, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. Nephros has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $2.55.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

