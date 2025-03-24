Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $951.55 and last traded at $957.69. Approximately 1,614,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,470,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $960.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,016.78.

Netflix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $959.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $859.06. The company has a market cap of $414.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

