NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 5.6% – What’s Next?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.14. 2,571,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 8,183,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,537. This trade represents a 95.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $357,453.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,683.48. The trade was a 95.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,840,747 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Samsung C&T Corp acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NuScale Power by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,427,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,113,000 after acquiring an additional 635,271 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NuScale Power by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,746,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,317,000 after acquiring an additional 511,168 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 460,487 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

