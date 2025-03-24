Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) recently:

3/18/2025 – Ocular Therapeutix is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Ocular Therapeutix is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Ocular Therapeutix was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities.

3/4/2025 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $11.78.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 283.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.18%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

In related news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $147,533.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,520,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,184,584.66. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Donald Notman sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $49,399.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,773.92. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,895 shares of company stock valued at $283,772. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 12,836,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,622,000 after purchasing an additional 114,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,483,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,453,000 after buying an additional 99,730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,935,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,073,000 after buying an additional 895,304 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 36.3% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,239,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 596,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

