OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.15 and last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 59987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.
OMRON Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 107.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. OMRON had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 0.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OMRON Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About OMRON
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.
