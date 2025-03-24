ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Releases Earnings Results

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

ParkerVision Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of PRKR stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,450. ParkerVision has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $86.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.55.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

