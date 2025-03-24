ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Releases Earnings Results

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
ParkerVision Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of PRKR stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,450. ParkerVision has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $86.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.55.
About ParkerVision
