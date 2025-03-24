Promising Blockchain Stocks To Consider – March 24th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Core Scientific, and Globant are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of companies that primarily utilize or develop blockchain technology for various applications, ranging from financial services to supply chain management. Investors in these stocks are essentially betting on the growth and widespread adoption of blockchain technology, although they should also be aware of the inherent risks associated with emerging technologies and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.51. 2,567,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,492,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $198.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,839,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,235,080. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 4.36. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.77. 9,313,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,252,748. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.98. 6,436,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,052,556. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 6.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $131.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,946. Globant has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $238.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.20 and a 200-day moving average of $202.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Read More