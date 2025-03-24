Promising Dividend Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 24th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Exxon Mobil, AbbVie, and Chevron are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. These stocks are often sought by investors for their potential to generate steady income in addition to possible stock value appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ TSLL traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 185,748,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,595,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.05. 54,030,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,918,891. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.35.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,044,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,937,997. The company has a market capitalization of $503.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.57.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.85. 4,233,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,577. The firm has a market cap of $366.93 billion, a PE ratio of 86.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.49 and its 200 day moving average is $188.61. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.07. 4,934,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,327,366. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $290.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11.

