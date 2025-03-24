Quantum Computing Stocks To Consider – March 24th

D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, Rigetti Computing, Quantum Computing, and Booz Allen Hamilton are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks refer to publicly traded companies engaged in developing, manufacturing, or applying quantum computing technologies and related hardware, software, and algorithms. These investments provide exposure to an emerging market that leverages principles of quantum physics to potentially solve complex problems faster than traditional computing systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE QBTS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.62. 78,370,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,122,114. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 25,893,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,699,117. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. IonQ has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 2.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,490,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,922,753. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

QUBT traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,916,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,775,049. Quantum Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 3.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $103.91. 1,151,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,159. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $101.05 and a one year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average is $141.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Featured Stories