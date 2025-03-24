RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) CRO Sells $59,178.00 in Stock

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) CRO James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $59,178.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,756.21. This represents a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RB Global Trading Up 1.2 %

RB Global stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.12. The stock had a trading volume of 887,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,426. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.91. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC dropped their target price on RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 63,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 53.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RB Global by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in RB Global by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,451,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,378,000 after acquiring an additional 753,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

