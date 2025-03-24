Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Resverlogix Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix Corp clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is developing an advanced epigenetic drug called apabetalone for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, peripheral artery disease, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

