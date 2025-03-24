Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Trading Down 15.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) traded down 15.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.82. 963,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 437% from the average session volume of 179,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Rusoro Mining Stock Down 15.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$359.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Rusoro Mining

In other Rusoro Mining news, Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total value of C$74,250.00. 29.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

