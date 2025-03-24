Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Trading Down 16.5% – Time to Sell?

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.81. 759,343 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 329% from the average session volume of 177,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Rusoro Mining Trading Down 14.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$364.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rusoro Mining

In other news, Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total value of C$74,250.00. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

