Science Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 8 (LON:SAG)

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SAG traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 422.50 ($5.46). 46,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,419. The stock has a market capitalization of £188.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.46. Science Group has a 52 week low of GBX 327.96 ($4.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 494 ($6.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 445.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 456.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Science Group (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 26.50 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Science Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Group will post 27.3000005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 758 ($9.79) target price on shares of Science Group in a research note on Monday.

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

