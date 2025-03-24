Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.52 and last traded at $85.76. Approximately 4,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 20,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.85.
Seneca Foods Trading Down 3.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day moving average is $72.08. The company has a market cap of $583.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.16.
Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 9.71%.
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.
