Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) shares were down 2.4% on Monday. The stock traded as low as $86.52 and last traded at $85.76. Approximately 4,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 20,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.85.

Seneca Foods Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day moving average is $72.08. The company has a market cap of $583.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.16.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SENEA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 88.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Seneca Foods by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

