ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) CFO Sells $963,063.75 in Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $963,063.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,409 shares in the company, valued at $30,799,961.85. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ServiceTitan Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TTAN stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.96. The stock had a trading volume of 257,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,835. ServiceTitan Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $112.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.62.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTAN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceTitan

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,896,000. Battery Management Corp. bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth about $496,599,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,692,000.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.