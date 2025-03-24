Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Trading Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 27,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

Super Hi International Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Hi International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDL. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Super Hi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super Hi International during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Super Hi International during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000.

Super Hi International Company Profile

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

