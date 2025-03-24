Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.61 and last traded at $42.42, with a volume of 17430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSREY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

