Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2025

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREYGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.61 and last traded at $42.42, with a volume of 17430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSREY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Swiss Re

Swiss Re Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50.

Swiss Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.