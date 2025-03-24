Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.61 and last traded at $42.42, with a volume of 17430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSREY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Swiss Re
Swiss Re Stock Performance
Swiss Re Company Profile
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Swiss Re
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.