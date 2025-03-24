Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

Trilogy Metals Stock Up 7.0 %

Trilogy Metals stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.75. 64,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,525. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.34 and a 12-month high of C$2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 60.98. The firm has a market cap of C$311.09 million, a P/E ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 1.33.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in mineral exploration. The company focuses on exploring and developing its mineral resource properties, which include the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP or UKMP Projects), in the Ambler mining district located in Alaska, the United States.

