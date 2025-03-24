Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.
Trilogy Metals Stock Up 7.0 %
Trilogy Metals stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.75. 64,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,525. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.34 and a 12-month high of C$2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 60.98. The firm has a market cap of C$311.09 million, a P/E ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 1.33.
About Trilogy Metals
