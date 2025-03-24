Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.70 and last traded at C$10.50, with a volume of 3417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.70.

VCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cormark downgraded Vecima Networks from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$253.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.68%.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

