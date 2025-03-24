Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 5.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.98 and last traded at $93.68. 2,112,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,507,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.07.

Vertiv Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,379,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $391,777,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,932 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

