Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Stock Price Up 17.6% – Should You Buy?

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 17.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 134,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 256,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.27 million, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

