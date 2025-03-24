VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $124.44 and last traded at $123.80, with a volume of 44141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised VSE to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of VSE from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

VSE Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 150.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average is $102.64.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $299.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VSE by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in VSE by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VSE during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

