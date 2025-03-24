Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading Down 10% – What’s Next?

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 99,720 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 53,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Down 15.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$10.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Saint John’s, Canada.

