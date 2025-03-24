Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 229 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 345,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,794,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,524,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $3,089,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. This represents a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $166.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $390.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $153.52 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.47.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

