Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Up 4.5% – Time to Buy?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.09. 1,000,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,876,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

ZETA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

