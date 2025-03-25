15,982 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by Potentia Wealth

Potentia Wealth bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.