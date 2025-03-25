4,159 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Ariadne Wealth Management LP

Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,695,000 after purchasing an additional 146,261 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,067,000 after purchasing an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,663,000 after buying an additional 91,860 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $265.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

