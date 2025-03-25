Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 74.15%.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

ADAP stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.52. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ADAP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.15 to $1.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.18.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

