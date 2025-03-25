Aire Advisors LLC Buys 198 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,463.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,863,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,621 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,139,000 after buying an additional 151,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,734 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,999,000 after purchasing an additional 133,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 905,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,984,000 after acquiring an additional 340,035 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.61. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

