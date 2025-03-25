Aire Advisors LLC Has $7.22 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Aire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse accounts for about 1.5% of Aire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $585,508.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,374.96. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.80, for a total value of $749,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,661.60. This trade represents a 29.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,367. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH stock opened at $175.87 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.75 and a 1 year high of $206.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.70 and its 200-day moving average is $181.41.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

