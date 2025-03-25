Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,133 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 58,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

