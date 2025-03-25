Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 85,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NMRK. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Newmark Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 101,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $888.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.76 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

