Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2621 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 141.7% increase from Banco de Sabadell’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance
BNDSY stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.03.
Banco de Sabadell Company Profile
