Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2621 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 141.7% increase from Banco de Sabadell’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

BNDSY stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.03.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

