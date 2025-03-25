Bay Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,625 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $208.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $176.66 and a 1 year high of $222.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.