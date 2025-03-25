Bay Capital Advisors LLC Takes $668,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $265.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.97. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $226.62 and a 52 week high of $282.88. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.