Brokers Offer Predictions for Kinder Morgan Q1 Earnings

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report released on Monday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 3.0 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 843,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,369,160.40. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 28.7% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 778,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 60,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.