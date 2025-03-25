Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN) Raises Dividend to GBX 95.80 Per Share

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 95.80 ($1.24) per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 386.5% increase from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $19.69. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Caledonia Investments Trading Up 0.9 %

LON CLDN opened at GBX 3,734.50 ($48.26) on Tuesday. Caledonia Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 3,215 ($41.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,935 ($50.85). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,788.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,546.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Caledonia Investments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caledonia Investments news, insider William Wyatt purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,800 ($49.10) per share, for a total transaction of £5,130 ($6,628.76). Also, insider Mathew Masters sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,880 ($50.14), for a total value of £20,020.80 ($25,870.01). Insiders own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders.

Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years.

We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.